Speaking to reporters today, special counsel Robert Mueller announced the closure of the office and his return to private life. He also said he would not give additional information about the office's findings or legal reasoning beyond what was in the report.

But House Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler says that Congress will continue investigating the president now that the special counsel has declared his probe is over.

Here & Now's Robin Young gets reaction from California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna).