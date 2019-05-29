Here & Now
The 2019 climbing season on Mt. Everest has been one of the deadliest on record. At least 11 people have died trying to make the ascent, and images of a traffic jam of climbers at the top of the mountain have put pressure on the Nepalese government to limit the number of permits it issues.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd spoke with National Geographic journalist Freddie Wilkinson, who has been reporting from Everest's base camp.
This segment aired on May 29, 2019.
