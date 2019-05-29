Deadly Mount Everest Overcrowding Prompts Question: Who Should Be Allowed To Climb It?05:47
May 29, 2019
Mount Everest (height 8848 metres) is seen in the Everest region, some 140 km northeast of Kathmandu, on May 27, 2019. (Prakash Nathema/AFP/Getty Images)
The 2019 climbing season on Mt. Everest has been one of the deadliest on record. At least 11 people have died trying to make the ascent, and images of a traffic jam of climbers at the top of the mountain have put pressure on the Nepalese government to limit the number of permits it issues.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd spoke with National Geographic journalist Freddie Wilkinson, who has been reporting from Everest's base camp.

This segment aired on May 29, 2019.

