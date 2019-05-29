Here & Now
Special Counsel Robert Mueller Steps Down After Concluding Russia Investigation03:43Play
Special counsel Robert Mueller announced the closure of the office and his return to private life in remarks to reporters on Wednesday. He also said he would not give additional information about the office's findings or legal reasoning beyond what was in the report. Attorney Paul Butler (@LawProfButler), a professor at Georgetown Law, joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss.
This segment aired on May 29, 2019.
