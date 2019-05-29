Special Counsel Robert Mueller Steps Down, Says His Report 'Speaks For Itself'04:45
May 29, 2019
On Wednesday, special counsel Robert Mueller announced that he is resigning. He spoke publicly for the first time since the beginning of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

"We are formally closing the special counsel's office," Mueller said.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from NPR national security editor Phil Ewing.

This segment aired on May 29, 2019.

