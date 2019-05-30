Here & Now
Abortion In America: A Look Back At History As States Move To Pass Restrictions09:43Play
Louisiana joined nearly half a dozen other states this week in passing similar restrictions on abortion. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson dives into the history of abortion in the U.S. with historians Nathan Connolly (@ndbconnolly) and Brian Balogh (@historyfellow), co-hosts of the podcast "BackStory," produced at Virginia Humanities.
This segment aired on May 30, 2019.
