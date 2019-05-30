Renewable Energy Costs Drop To New Milestone, Report Says03:42
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 30, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

A new report from the International Renewable Energy Agency finds renewable energy is now the cheapest option for new power generation throughout most of the world — and analysts expect the cost to continue to fall. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), who hosts the podcast and public radio show "Full Disclosure."

This segment aired on May 30, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news