A new report from the International Renewable Energy Agency finds renewable energy is now the cheapest option for new power generation throughout most of the world — and analysts expect the cost to continue to fall. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), who hosts the podcast and public radio show "Full Disclosure."
This segment aired on May 30, 2019.
