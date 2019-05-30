Here & Now
Trump Denies Involvement In White House Request To Block USS John S. McCain05:37Play
President Trump says he was "not informed" about a request the White House reportedly made to have the Navy block the name of the USS John S. McCain from view during Trump's visit to Japan over the weekend. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Washington Post national security reporter Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe).
This segment aired on May 30, 2019.
