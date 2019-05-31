Here & Now
There are roughly 200 college-in-prison programs nationwide, and there's a debate over whether they make a difference. Prisons measure the success of these initiatives by whether someone who's been released will return. But as Illinois Newsroom's Lee Gaines (@LeeVGaines) explains, at least one recent graduate says that's not a good way to measure success.
This segment aired on May 31, 2019.
