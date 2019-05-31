KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez (@anthonyvaladez) brings Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson four music picks, including one from Tyler, the Creator's new album "Igor," which just debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart.

Jerron "Blind Boy" Paxton, "Candy Man"

Jay-Jay Johanson, "Heard Somebody Whistle"

Steve Lacy, "Playground"

Tyler, the Creator, "Puppet"