DJ Sessions: New Tyler, The Creator And More09:54
May 31, 2019
Tyler, the Creator's new album "Igor" just debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Tyler, the Creator's new album "Igor" just debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez (@anthonyvaladez) brings Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson four music picks, including one from Tyler, the Creator's new album "Igor," which just debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart.

Music From The Segment

Jerron "Blind Boy" Paxton, "Candy Man"

Jay-Jay Johanson, "Heard Somebody Whistle"

Steve Lacy, "Playground"

Tyler, the Creator, "Puppet"

This segment aired on May 31, 2019.

