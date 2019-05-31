Here & Now
DJ Sessions
DJ Sessions: New Tyler, The Creator And More09:54Play
KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez (@anthonyvaladez) brings Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson four music picks, including one from Tyler, the Creator's new album "Igor," which just debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart.
- Check out the Spotify and Apple Music playlists for our DJ Sessions
Music From The Segment
Jerron "Blind Boy" Paxton, "Candy Man"
Jay-Jay Johanson, "Heard Somebody Whistle"
Steve Lacy, "Playground"
Tyler, the Creator, "Puppet"
This segment aired on May 31, 2019.
