Here & Now
'Years Of Neglect' To Blame For Water Crisis In Rural Kentucky, State Rep. Says09:49Play
Residents of rural Martin County, Kentucky, have been struggling with water issues for years. Videos posted online show yellow water flowing out of the tap, and now some state lawmakers are calling on Republican Gov. Matt Bevin to declare a state of emergency. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Chris Harris (@RepHarrisKy), a Democrat who represents Martin County and part of neighboring Pike County, Kentucky, in the state's general assembly.
This segment aired on May 31, 2019.
