May 31, 2019
The great American poet Walt Whitman was born 200 years ago today. His monumental work was "Leaves Of Grass" first published in 1855. But Whitman was also a poet of the Civil War. He lived and worked in Washington, D.C., where he often visited wounded soldiers, turning those experiences into the book "Drum Taps." We hear a reading of Whitman's poem "1861," about the year the war started.

