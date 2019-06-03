Here & Now
The Challenges Of Improving The Country's Ageing Interstate Highway System10:55Play
The Interstate Highway system was launched in 1956, and most of those highways carry many times more vehicles than they were built for and are in need of repairs and improvements.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Brian Pallasch (@bpallasch), director of government relations at the American Society of Civil Engineers, about the challenges of maintaining and improving highways.
This segment aired on June 3, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news