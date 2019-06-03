The Challenges Of Improving The Country's Ageing Interstate Highway System10:55
June 03, 2019
U.S. Route 66, also known as the Will Rogers Highway, the Main Street of America or the Mother Road, was one of the original highways in the U.S. highway system. (Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images)
The Interstate Highway system was launched in 1956, and most of those highways carry many times more vehicles than they were built for and are in need of repairs and improvements.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Brian Pallasch (@bpallasch), director of government relations at the American Society of Civil Engineers, about the challenges of maintaining and improving highways.

This segment aired on June 3, 2019.

