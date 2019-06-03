Here & Now
Police Search For Motive In Virginia Beach Shooting05:14Play
Virginia Beach is in mourning after Friday's mass shooting. A city worker killed 12 people in a municipal building after putting in his two weeks' notice. The gunman was killed in a shootout with police, and authorities say they are still investigating the motive. NPR's Bobby Allyn joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss the latest.
This segment aired on June 3, 2019.
