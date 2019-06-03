Here & Now
New Developments In 'Deepfake' Video Technology Loom Over 2020 Elections
Last week, Samsung announced that its lab in Russia can now make a fake video from a single image. Known as "Deepfakes," these fabricated videos have some members of Congress concerned they could be the next wave of disinformation in 2020. Host Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from Ben Brock Johnson (@TheBrockJohnson), who covers tech for Here & Now.
This segment aired on June 3, 2019.
