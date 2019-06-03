New revelations are raising questions about the Supreme Court case against the Trump administration's move to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. Last week, the ACLU filed a notice in federal court that there's new evidence in the case, after The New York Times revealed that a Republican known for his work in partisan gerrymandering had played a role in adding the question.

Thomas Hofeller, a GOP redistricting strategist, did a study in 2015 and found that adding a citizenship question would be "advantageous to Republicans and Non-Hispanic Whites." This goes against the Trump administration's statements that the question was added to enforce the Voting Rights Act.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR national correspondent Hansi Lo Wang (@hansilowang), who has been covering the 2020 census.