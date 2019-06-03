As Trump Tours U.K., Jared Kushner Questioned About Father-In-Law's Birtherism Claims05:37
June 03, 2019
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have landed in London, marking the start of their three-day trip to the United Kingdom.

Also, in an interview that aired on HBO Sunday, Jared Kushner was questioned about birtherism and the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

NPR White House reporter Ayesha Rascoe (@ayesharascoe) joins Here & Now's Robin Young for the latest.

This segment aired on June 3, 2019.

