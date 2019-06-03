Here & Now
How U.S. 'Expedited Removal' Policy Can Lead To Wrongful Detention And Deportation04:53Play
In a 100-mile zone between Mexico and Texas, U.S. officials are allowed to deport people without appeal. The process is called "expedited removal" and it speeds up processing times. But advocates say the practice can sometimes lead to wrongful deportation. Houston Public Media's Elizabeth Trovall (@elizTrovall) reports.
This segment aired on June 3, 2019.
