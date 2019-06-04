Here & Now
After A Divorce, Who Owns The Couple's Frozen Embryos?05:48Play
Around the country, courts are hearing arguments on how to classify frozen embryos and who should get them in case of divorce. In Connecticut, state Supreme Court justices recently heard from attorneys representing a former husband and wife. He wants to save the embryo; she wants to stick to their contract to destroy any embryos if the couple divorced. Connecticut Public Radio reporter Nicole Leonard (@ACPressNLeonard) has the story.
This segment aired on June 4, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news