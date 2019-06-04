Here & Now
Sports Analytics Expert Shares Lessons From James Holzhauer's Jeopardy Run03:26Play
The long-running Jeopardy winning streak for James Holzhauer finally came to an end Monday night. The professional sports gambler won 32 games using an aggressive strategy that kept fans captivated. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks about his run with Shane Sanders, a sports analytics professor at Syracuse University.
This segment aired on June 4, 2019.
