June 04, 2019
The long-running Jeopardy winning streak for James Holzhauer finally came to an end Monday night. The professional sports gambler won 32 games using an aggressive strategy that kept fans captivated. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks about his run with Shane Sanders, a sports analytics professor at Syracuse University.

This segment aired on June 4, 2019.

