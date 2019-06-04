Mississippi Delta Farmers Wither Under Weight Of 4-Month Flood09:28
June 04, 2019
Rows of farm land near Holly Bluff, Miss., are covered with backwater flooding, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)
About a quarter million acres of fertile farmland in the Mississippi Delta have been underwater since February. Some farmers haven't planted a single crop this year, and their losses will likely be devastating to the local economy. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd explains why the water hasn't receded and how farmers are responding to yet another challenge to their livelihoods.

Nearly a quarter million acres of farmland in the Mississippi Delta have been flooded since February. (Peter O'Dowd/Here & Now)
Some farmers in the Mississippi Delta haven't planted a single crop this year because of the floods. (Courtesy of Victoria Darden)
This segment aired on June 4, 2019.

Peter O'Dowd Twitter Senior Editor, Here & Now
Peter O’Dowd has a hand in most parts of Here & Now — producing and overseeing segments, reporting stories and occasionally filling in as host. He came to Boston from KJZZ in Phoenix.

