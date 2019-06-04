Here & Now
Mississippi Delta Farmers Wither Under Weight Of 4-Month Flood09:28Play
About a quarter million acres of fertile farmland in the Mississippi Delta have been underwater since February. Some farmers haven't planted a single crop this year, and their losses will likely be devastating to the local economy. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd explains why the water hasn't receded and how farmers are responding to yet another challenge to their livelihoods.
This segment aired on June 4, 2019.
Peter O'Dowd Senior Editor, Here & Now
Peter O’Dowd has a hand in most parts of Here & Now — producing and overseeing segments, reporting stories and occasionally filling in as host. He came to Boston from KJZZ in Phoenix.
