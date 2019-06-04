About a quarter million acres of fertile farmland in the Mississippi Delta have been underwater since February. Some farmers haven't planted a single crop this year, and their losses will likely be devastating to the local economy. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd explains why the water hasn't receded and how farmers are responding to yet another challenge to their livelihoods.

Nearly a quarter million acres of farmland in the Mississippi Delta have been flooded since February. (Peter O'Dowd/Here & Now)