Democratic members of Congress are calling on the Trump administration to review a Russian company's investment in an aluminum mill in eastern Kentucky.

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown and House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff are among the lawmakers concerned by a $200 million investment from Rusal, a Russian aluminum company that was under federal sanctions until January.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Sydney Boles (@sydneyboles), a reporter for the Ohio Valley Resource.