Russian Investment In Kentucky Aluminum Mill Raises Questions For Some Congress Members03:40Play
Democratic members of Congress are calling on the Trump administration to review a Russian company's investment in an aluminum mill in eastern Kentucky.
Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown and House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff are among the lawmakers concerned by a $200 million investment from Rusal, a Russian aluminum company that was under federal sanctions until January.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Sydney Boles (@sydneyboles), a reporter for the Ohio Valley Resource.
This segment aired on June 4, 2019.
