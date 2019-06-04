Russian Investment In Kentucky Aluminum Mill Raises Questions For Some Congress Members03:40
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
June 04, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Democratic members of Congress are calling on the Trump administration to review a Russian company's investment in an aluminum mill in eastern Kentucky.

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown and House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff are among the lawmakers concerned by a $200 million investment from Rusal, a Russian aluminum company that was under federal sanctions until January.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Sydney Boles (@sydneyboles), a reporter for the Ohio Valley Resource.

This segment aired on June 4, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news