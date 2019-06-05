For Many Unvaccinated Children, Belief Exemptions Aren't To Blame05:28
June 05, 2019
New measles cases in the U.S. have now hit a 25-year high, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Shannon Stokley, associate director for science in the immunization services division of the CDC, about the range of issues that may cause some parents not to vaccinate their children.

This segment aired on June 5, 2019.

