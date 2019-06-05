Between 5 and 15% of people have experienced some form of synesthesia, according to the National Institutes of Health. The cross-wiring in the brain causes a second stimuli not associated with the first — some people visualize shapes when they hear sounds, for instance.

People with chromesthesia "see" color. Lady Gaga, Pharrell and Kanye West have all talked about having the condition. So does artist Melissa McCracken, who creates paintings based on the colors and scenes evoked by her favorite music, from Jimi Hendrix to the Spice Girls.

"To be honest, I grew up not even thinking about it at all," McCracken tells Here & Now's Robin Young. "It just was something that was natural, and [I] never second-guessed it, never even considered that someone might not be experiencing it as well."

McCracken recalls a memory from when she was a teenager that shed light on how she saw things differently than others: She had a navy blue phone, and wanted to find a ringtone that would complement that color.

"I found this Michael Jackson song, and I turned to my friend and I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, this is perfect. It's an orange song. It matches my phone perfectly.' And he jumped in and he said, 'What do you mean it matches?' " McCracken says. "That was kind of the epiphany moment of, 'Oh, my gosh, I might be experiencing things differently.' "

Interview Highlights

On how she experiences chromesthesia

"The best way that I can describe it is that it kind of sits where my memories sit, but kind of floating in space a little bit. It doesn't inhibit my sight in any way. But it's almost like a filter, kind of above my eyeline a little bit."

Melissa McCracken's painting "Little Wing," inspired by the Jimi Hendrix song of the same name. (Courtesy of Melissa McCracken)

On her painting "Little Wing," inspired by the Jimi Hendrix song of the same name

"I really wanted to make a focal point on the guitar. And it's always had this kind of gold effect to the electric guitar, and it sits in this kind of heavenly blue-ish and kind of pink and purple cloudy-like area. That's kind of what comes up every single time I listen to it.

"It is a lot of color going on, and in the experience itself, there's a lot more movement. It's kind of translated into this static image, but there's a lot more movement going on, a lot more fading and new images coming in. So it's kind of a picking and choosing process of what elements I feel are most vital to the entire experience."