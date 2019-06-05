Here & Now
After Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, The Challenges Of Putting 'Stronger Than Hate' Into Practice05:47Play
Last October, Jewish worshipers in Pittsburgh were the target of the deadliest anti-Semitic attack on American soil. In the days after the Tree of Life shooting, Pittsburgh residents seized onto a phrase that both inspired and described the community's response: "Stronger Than Hate." Liz Reid (@WESALiz) of WESA reports putting that maxim into practice would require a big shift in how we think about human nature.
This segment aired on June 5, 2019.
