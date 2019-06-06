Here & Now
Why California Highway 37 Is A Climate Change Bellwether05:53Play
A good example of the effects of climate change in the San Francisco Bay Area is State Highway 37, an east-west lifeline stretching 21 miles. Heavy storms last winter flooded the highway and shut it down, and the solutions provide a preview of what the entire area faces as sea levels continue to rise. Craig Miller (@voxterra) of KQED has the story.
This segment aired on June 6, 2019.
