June 06, 2019
  • Craig Miller, KQED
A good example of the effects of climate change in the San Francisco Bay Area is State Highway 37, an east-west lifeline stretching 21 miles. Heavy storms last winter flooded the highway and shut it down, and the solutions provide a preview of what the entire area faces as sea levels continue to rise. Craig Miller (@voxterra) of KQED has the story.

This segment aired on June 6, 2019.

