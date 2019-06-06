Here & Now
Illinois Abortion Provider Prepares For Influx Of Patients From Missouri07:10Play
The fate of the last abortion clinic in Missouri is in a judge's hands, after the state's department of health didn't renew the clinic's license, citing concerns about patient safety. Meanwhile, an abortion clinic over the state border in Illinois is preparing for an influx of patients from Missouri.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Dr. Erin King, who runs the Hope Clinic for Women in Granite City, Illinois.
This segment aired on June 6, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news