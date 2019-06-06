Illinois Abortion Provider Prepares For Influx Of Patients From Missouri07:10
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
June 06, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Clinic escorts stand in the parking lot as anti-abortion demonstrators hold a protest outside the Planned Parenthood Reproductive Health Services Center in St. Louis on May 31, 2019, the last location in the state performing abortions. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)
Clinic escorts stand in the parking lot as anti-abortion demonstrators hold a protest outside the Planned Parenthood Reproductive Health Services Center in St. Louis on May 31, 2019, the last location in the state performing abortions. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

The fate of the last abortion clinic in Missouri is in a judge's hands, after the state's department of health didn't renew the clinic's license, citing concerns about patient safety. Meanwhile, an abortion clinic over the state border in Illinois is preparing for an influx of patients from Missouri.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Dr. Erin King, who runs the Hope Clinic for Women in Granite City, Illinois.

This segment aired on June 6, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news