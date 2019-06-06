Here & Now
Nuclear Bomb Waste Found In Deepest Reaches Of The Ocean05:30Play
Recently, Here & Now reported on a diver who found plastic trash in the Mariana Trench, nearly seven miles below the ocean's surface. And now, researchers say they've found radioactive carbon from nuclear bombs in the creatures that populate the floor of that trench.
Host Robin Young talks with scientist and writer Adam Levy (@ClimateAdam) about the article he wrote on the subject in a recent issue of Scientific American.
This segment aired on June 6, 2019.
