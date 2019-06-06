Recyclers Experiment With Technology To Find Second Life For Plastic Bags04:49
June 06, 2019
  • Dana Bate, WHYY
Plastic bags can't go in normal recycling bins because recyclers can't process them with other plastics, and they often end up polluting waterways and ecosystems. But some recyclers are experimenting with technology to find a second life for plastic bags and other flexible plastic packaging. WHYY's Dana Bate (@danabate) reports.

This segment aired on June 6, 2019.

