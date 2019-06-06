Here & Now
Economist: Fed Will Have To 'Wait To See The Damage' Before Reacting To Tariff Threats05:36Play
Trade tensions with China and Mexico are posing a disadvantage to American consumers and creating a cloud of uncertainty over the U.S. economy. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Adam Posen (@AdamPosen), president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, about the economic risk and the effectiveness of President Trump's strategy.
This segment aired on June 6, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news