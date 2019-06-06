Here & Now
Behind The Trump Administration's New Travel Restrictions To Cuba? Venezuela03:39Play
The Trump administration announced this week that it is clamping down on American travel to Cuba. The aim is to up the economic pressure on Cuba, which the U.S. accuses of propping up Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), who hosts the podcast and public radio show "Full Disclosure."
This segment aired on June 6, 2019.
