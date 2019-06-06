For many people, it's a familiar story: You want to squeeze a fun and exciting trip into your summer — but you don't know where to go.

Sure, there's the usual travel suspects like national parks and big American cities, plus popular international destinations like Paris. But what about places a bit more off the beaten path?

Alexander Howard, senior editor at Lonely Planet, has been thinking about that very subject and has a list of locations to consider adding to your itinerary if you're itching to explore.

"There's a lot of great destinations here in the U.S., and increasingly it's easier for U.S. travelers to get abroad," Howard (@AlexMHoward) tells Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson. "There are newer flights to Europe that make exploring that continent even better. So the options are really wide open."

Arkansas

Leading off Howard's list is Arkansas — "a fascinating state."

"For one thing, it's a great place to explore the outdoors," Howard says. "In the northern part of the state, of course, it has the Ozark Mountains, and a good entry point there is the Ozark Highlands Trail."

Cyclists ride along the Arkansas River Trail. (Courtesy of the Arkansas River Trail)

There's also the Arkansas River Trail, an 88-mile bike loop connecting the capital, Little Rock, to surrounding communities.

"[Little Rock] itself is great because it's got a fantastic restaurant and beer scene, and it's all kind of confined into a really tiny town," Howard says.

Sunflowers and other plants bloom in front of the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. (Danny Johnston/AP)

One more stop to hit in the capital is the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum.

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay is a great place to be this summer in part because the city is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its beloved professional football team, the Green Bay Packers.

Fans tailgate at Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 9, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (Mike Roemer/AP)

"There's going to be all sorts of celebrations and events ... running through the official anniversary on August 11th," Howard says. "And there's been a lot of development downtown, especially around the stadium itself, this place called Titletown, which is a large park and a public plaza, [with] a lot of restaurants and shops to check out."

Black Hills, South Dakota

South Dakota and its Black Hills are perhaps best known for the four presidents peering down from Mount Rushmore. But Howard says there are other interesting trips to take in the area — including to the world's largest mountain carving.

The Crazy Horse mountain carving looks out to South Dakota's Black Hills near Custer, S.D. (Dirk Lammers/AP)

"The massive Crazy Horse Memorial is an interesting counterpoint to Mount Rushmore," he says. "The Black Hills National Forest has dozens of places to go camping, and you can sleep among the pines and then go hiking first thing in the morning."

South Dakota is also home to one of Howard's favorite summer events: the annual buffalo roundup at Custer State Park.

Spectators watch as riders and drivers herd buffalo toward corrals at the 49th annual Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup in the southern Black Hills near Custer, S.D. (Kristina Barker/AP)

"This is where a lot of cowboys and cowgirls get on horseback and round up the buffalo herd, which is one of the world's largest," he says.

Finger Lakes, New York

This upstate New York region has long been known for its rolling hills and slender lakes, Howard says. But it's also making a name for itself through wine.

"The area's wine region is really getting the recognition that I think it deserves, finally. There's some great wine trails around Cayuga Lake and Seneca Lake," he says.

Howard also recommends the small lakeside town of Skaneateles, which boasts a charming Main Street chock full of cafés and shops.

Nova Scotia, Canada

This Canadian Maritime province shines in summer, Howard says.

"The provincial capital, Halifax, has kind of come into its own with a fantastic food and drink scene, there's an increasing number of summer festivals like the Halifax Jazz Festival," he says. "But elsewhere in the province, there are places like the Cabot Trail, which is an excellent road trip — one of my favorites in North America. The road winds around these coastal mountains and there's tons of stops for viewpoints and hiking trails."

A view of the road along the eastern edge of Cape Breton Island during a motorcycle tour along the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. (Glenn Adams/AP)

Summer is also whale-watching season, and Nova Scotia offers visitors a chance to board a boat and observe Atlantic pilot and minke whales in their natural habitats.

Valle de Bravo, Mexico

Valle de Bravo, a lakeside town west of Mexico City with cobblestone streets and well-preserved colonial buildings, remains relatively unknown for many American travelers, Howard explains.

"Previously it was the vacation home [for] a lot of Mexico City's elites. But there's been an increasing number of hotels and Airbnbs that have made it more accessible for the rest of us," he says.

Being next to a lake, activity options are in abundance, Howard says — from water sports to paragliding.

Slovenia

Slovenia in summer "captures a lot of the best parts of Europe," Howard says.

Slovenia's Lake Bled is known for its 17th-century church sitting atop an island. (Jure Makovec/AFP/Getty Images)

"It's got this historic, laid-back capital, Ljubljana, and there are elsewhere these alpine peaks and pristine lakes," he says. "One of my favorite photographic spots is called Lake Bled, which is known for its 17th-century church that's sitting right atop an island in the center of this lake. It's just beautiful."

Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen — the chic, dynamic capital of Denmark — topped Lonely Planet's annual best in travel list for 2019.

Tourists stand on a bridge and look at colorful houses in the Nyhavn district of Copenhagen, Denmark. (Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)

"It's kind of the undisputed cool kid of the region," Howard says. "It's known for its design, and you can see it in these tiny, super-hip clothing labels, or the world-famous design and furniture and lighting shops. But of course the food scene is great. It's got 15 Michelin-starred restaurants, like Noma, which has recently moved into a new location that features an urban farm."

Northumberland National Park, U.K.

About halfway between London and Edinburgh is Northumberland National Park, a land of castles and dark sky reserves. It's also home to an attraction that's sure to catch the eye of would-be witches and wizards.

"There's more castles per square mile than anywhere else in Britain, because it's kind of right between Scotland and England," Howard explains. "One of them, Alnwick Castle, was actually a stand-in for Hogwarts in the 'Harry Potter' movies. So any 'Harry Potter' fans can go check that out."

Calling all would-be witches and wizards: Alnwick Castle (pictured) was used as a stand-in for Hogwarts in the "Harry Potter" movies. (Scott Heppell/AP)

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Howard calls Kuala Lumpur, the Malaysian capital, "a feast for the senses."

"There's historic monuments, giant skyscrapers, these huge shopping malls and an incredible street food scene," he says. "The whole city is a fascinating mix of Malay and Chinese and Indian communities."

Foreign tourists and Malaysians visit the popular Jalan Alor food street in central Kuala Lumpur. (Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images)

He recommends a few can't-miss stops: a visit to the top of the city's trademark Petronas Towers, checking out the Islamic Arts Museum and snacking your way through the bustling Jalan Alor market's various food vendors.

Julia Corcoran produced this interview and edited it for broadcast with Todd Mundt. Jack Mitchell adapted it for the web.