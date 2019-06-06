Women's World Cup Soccer Kicks Off In France03:48
June 06, 2019
The Toronto Raptors hold a 2-1 lead going into Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday. In the Stanley Cup Final, the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues play Game 5 on Thursday night. And as those playoffs continue, the Women's World Cup soccer tournament begins Friday with France playing South Korea. Host Robin Young speaks with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist."

This segment aired on June 6, 2019.

