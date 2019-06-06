Vox journalist Carlos Maza posted clips of right-wing video personality Steven Crowder, who has 3.8 million subscribers, repeatedly making homophobic and racist comments about him in videos. Crowder's fans harassed Maza, but YouTube initially declined to take any action against him. YouTube has now modified its response, after protests. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik).