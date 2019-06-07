Here & Now
Ahead Of 1st Debate, Democratic National Committee Whittles Down Wide Field Of Candidates09:46Play
Democratic presidential hopefuls have until next Wednesday to qualify for the first presidential debate later this month. So far 13 candidates have qualified, and the Democratic National Committee will only accept 20 total. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Michael Scherer (@michaelscherer), national political reporter for The Washington Post, about how the process works.
This segment aired on June 7, 2019.
