The summer TV season has officially begun, and it's no longer a sleepy time for re-runs and game shows. HBO's "Big Little Lies" returns with more star talent, along with Hulu's "A Handmaid's Tale." Streaming giant Netflix has a cornucopia of programming in the works, including David Letterman's newest talk show venture, "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction."

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) discusses the heaviest hitters so far in the summer lineup.