U.S. Continues To Threaten Tariffs As Mexico Promises Tougher Stance Toward Migrants05:34Play
Negotiations continue in Washington between U.S. and Mexican officials over President Trump's proposed series of escalating tariffs on all Mexican imports. The administration says it wants to reach an agreement to stop the flow of migrants from Central American countries into Mexico. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with NPR chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley (@HorsleyScott).
This segment aired on June 7, 2019.
