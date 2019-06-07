Here & Now
The U.S. Says There's An Army Of Cubans Propping Up Maduro In Venezuela. Experts Say That's Half True09:34Play
U.S. national security adviser John Bolton says there are 20,000 to 25,000 Cuban forces in Venezuela, and if they left, Nicolás Maduro would quickly fall. Brian Fonseca, director of the Institute for Public Policy at Florida International University, tells Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson the number is much smaller, but that the Cubans do play an important role in protecting Venezuela's president.
This segment aired on June 7, 2019.
