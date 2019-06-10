Here & Now
Freshwater Flooding Is Threatening Marine Life In The Mississippi Sound05:50Play
The opening of Louisiana's Bonnet Carre Spillway is alleviating swelling of the Mississippi River, but it's negatively effecting dolphins and sea turtles in the Mississippi Sound. Here & Now's Peter O' Dowd speaks with Moby Solangi, president and executive director of the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, about why marine life is threatened.
This segment aired on June 10, 2019.
