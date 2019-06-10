A top-level biocontainment laboratory to study exotic animal diseases is under construction in Manhattan, Kansas. But the facility is behind schedule and over budget, and it also looks like the government may be losing interest in the project. Laura Ziegler (@laurazig) of Harvest Public Media reports.

Update: There are press reports that USDA will soon start soliciting applications for the National Bio and Agro-defense Facility workforce. The agency says it hopes to hire 80% of its employees by August 2020, when construction of the facility is scheduled to be finished.