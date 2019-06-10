Two more horses have died at the Santa Anita racetrack in California. The weekend deaths of Truffalino and Formal Dude bring the total number of horse deaths at the track to 29 since December. The California Horse Racing Board says Santa Anita should suspend racing, but the track's management is resisting that recommendation. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Joe Drape (@joedrape), who covers horse racing for The New York Times.