On Monday, the House Judiciary Committee will call in a key Watergate witness to give his opinion on the Mueller report. Meanwhile, President Trump claims victory after reaching an immigration deal with Mexico. Democrats dispute the effectiveness of his tariff threat. Plus, the House of Representatives is expected to vote Tuesday on a civil contempt resolution against Attorney General William Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn. NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the latest.