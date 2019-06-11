Construction is underway on a new international airport near the ancient Inca ruins of Machu Picchu. Historians and conservationists worry the project will disturb important archaeological sites in the area of Chinchero, which is part of Peru's "Sacred Valley."

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Abel Traslaviña, a PhD student in Vanderbilt University's Department of Anthropology, who signed a petition calling on the government of Peru not to build the airport.