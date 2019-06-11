Archaeologists Protest New Airport Near Machu Picchu05:42
June 11, 2019
View of the Machu Picchu complex, the Inca fortress enclaved in the south eastern Andes of Peru on April 24, 2019. (Pablo Porciuncula Brune/AFP/Getty Images)
Construction is underway on a new international airport near the ancient Inca ruins of Machu Picchu. Historians and conservationists worry the project will disturb important archaeological sites in the area of Chinchero, which is part of Peru's "Sacred Valley."

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Abel Traslaviña, a PhD student in Vanderbilt University's Department of Anthropology, who signed a petition calling on the government of Peru not to build the airport.

This segment aired on June 11, 2019.

