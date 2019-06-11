Here & Now
Calls for regulation on tech giants have reached a fever pitch after reports that The Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department's antitrust division will look into companies like Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Kara Swisher (@karaswisher), editor-at-large for Recode, who is worried about an overreaction.
This segment aired on June 11, 2019.
