Here & Now
Political Strategists On Trump's Intensifying Census Dispute With Democrats10:50Play
Democratic strategist Maria Cardona (@MariaTCardona) and Republican strategist John Brabender (@JohnBrabender) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Lisa Mullins to discuss the escalating back and forth Tuesday between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, and the fight over adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census.
This segment aired on June 12, 2019.
