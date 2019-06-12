Political Strategists On Trump's Intensifying Census Dispute With Democrats10:50
June 12, 2019
Democratic strategist Maria Cardona (@MariaTCardona) and Republican strategist John Brabender (@JohnBrabender) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Lisa Mullins to discuss the escalating back and forth Tuesday between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, and the fight over adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

This segment aired on June 12, 2019.

