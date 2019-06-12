Here & Now
After 'Historic Delays' In Corn Planting, Economist Says Farmers Face Tough Decisions06:02Play
Spring is prime corn-planting season in the Midwest and the window for planting is closing in. But after weeks of heavy rain, many farmers are dealing with flooded land and are making some tough decisions about the future of their crops. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with John Newton (@New10_AgEcon), chief economist for the American Farm Bureau Federation.
This segment aired on June 12, 2019.
