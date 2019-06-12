Here & Now
David Ortiz Shooting, Tourist Deaths Deal Blow To Dominican Republic's Image03:43Play
Tourism makes up 22% of the Dominican Republic's economy, with half of all tourists coming from the U.S. But after the shooting of Red Sox legend David Ortiz, and the mysterious deaths of six American tourists over the last year, the Dominican Republic is fighting a new image problem. Host Lisa Mullins talks with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan.
This segment aired on June 12, 2019.
