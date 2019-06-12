Here & Now
Former EPA Chiefs Rebuke Trump Administration For Environmental Rollbacks05:40Play
Former administrators of the Environmental Protection Agency are sounding the alarm about regulatory rollbacks that they say endanger human health and public safety. Four of them testified Tuesday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, only one of them a Democrat. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with one of them: Christine Todd Whitman (@govctw), former governor of New Jersey and administrator of the EPA from 2001 to 2003 under President George W. Bush.
This segment aired on June 12, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news