June 12, 2019
  • Natalie Bettendorf, YR Media
The Florida Legislature recently passed a law that allows teachers to carry guns in school. It's a decision that has sparked controversy among parents, students and teachers. But in many communities across the country, guns are a part of daily life. YR Media reporter Natalie Bettendorf (@natalierbett), a student at the University of Southern California, has the story.

This segment aired on June 12, 2019.

