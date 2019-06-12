Here & Now
The Florida Legislature recently passed a law that allows teachers to carry guns in school. It's a decision that has sparked controversy among parents, students and teachers. But in many communities across the country, guns are a part of daily life. YR Media reporter Natalie Bettendorf (@natalierbett), a student at the University of Southern California, has the story.
This segment aired on June 12, 2019.
