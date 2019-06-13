Here & Now
China Blamed For Cyberattacks During Hong Kong Protests03:43Play
The Russian founder of the popular messaging app Telegram says China hit the app with a massive denial of service attack during the Hong Kong protests this week. Telegram has been widely used in Hong Kong to coordinate the protest efforts. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), who hosts the podcast and public radio show "Full Disclosure."
This segment aired on June 13, 2019.
