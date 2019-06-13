Here & Now
Comedian Stands Up For Mental Heath By Talking Openly About Postpartum Depression
One in 7 women experience depression and anxiety during or after giving birth, according to the American Psychological Association. Most find it hard to talk about. But not Los Angeles-based comedian Angelina Spicer. She talks about her experience with postpartum depression a lot — and she's also become a serious advocate for maternal mental health. KPCC's Priska Neely (@priskaneely) has the story.
This segment aired on June 13, 2019.
